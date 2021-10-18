Truck Driver's Estate Loses Subrogation Action Appeal

By Brett Barrouquere (October 18, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has knocked down an attempt by the estate of a worker injured in a truck collision to claim a piece of an insurance settlement secured through a subrogation action. The appeals court said in an opinion handed down Friday that, under Georgia law, an insurance company doesn't have a duty to protect an employee's legal interest in a subrogation action. Instead, the state law creates duties for an employer or insurer who brings an action, including notifying the employee that a suit has been filed, and if it recovers more than the amount of a subrogation...

