Insurer Atty's 'Disastrous' Defense Cost Millions, 9th Circ. Told

By Dorothy Atkins (October 18, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A claims handler urged the Ninth Circuit Monday to vacate an insurer's $5.5 million award to recoup defense costs in underlying litigation over a car crash, arguing that the insurer hired an incompetent attorney who pursued a "disastrous" defense strategy against professional negligence claims that resulted in an $18.5 million arbitration loss. During a videoconferencing hearing, American Claims Management's counsel, Angela L. Dunning of Cooley LLP, told a three-judge panel that the trial judge erred in rejecting its duty to defend claims against its professional liability insurer Allied World Surplus Lines Insurance Co. She argued that instead, U.S. District Judge Janis...

