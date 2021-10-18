Ill. Copper Plant Hit With $72M Pollution Verdict

By Celeste Bott (October 18, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A St. Clair County, Illinois, jury on Friday hit a copper tube manufacturer with a $72 million verdict finding it liable for emitting pollutants from an Illinois plant that caused cancer and other health issues for nearby residents who were exposed. Twelve plaintiffs who all lived within two miles of the Cerro Flow Products LLC plant in Sauget, Illinois, were awarded $24 million in compensatory damages and $48 million in punitive damages, following a three-week trial in Illinois state court. According to their suits, which also name the Marmon Group, the copper recycling operations at the facility involved Cerro disposing of...

