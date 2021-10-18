Feds, Migrants Say Texas Is Tardy To Title 42 Appeal

By Grace Dixon (October 18, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The federal government and a class of migrant families excoriated Texas' 11th-hour attempts to intervene in litigation challenging the federal government's use of a public health law to expel migrant families, telling the D.C. Circuit that the motion comes months too late. The state of Texas had sought to weigh in on the federal government's use of Title 42 to turn away migrants at the border amid the COVID-19 pandemic, citing its interest in protecting residents from unvaccinated noncitizens traveling from Mexico. In separate filings on Friday, the federal government and families slammed the state's bid to intervene, arguing that the...

