Texas Justices Asked To Cut Houston From Water Project

By Katie Buehler (October 18, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Brazos River Authority has asked the Texas Supreme Court to reverse lower court rulings maintaining Houston's interest in an unbuilt water reservoir that was first permitted decades ago, arguing a state statute seeking to retroactively strip the city's interest in order to jumpstart construction is valid and enforceable. Removing Houston from the reservoir project on Allens Creek, which would serve the metroplex's western suburb of Austin County, falls squarely in the Texas Legislature's broad authority under the Conservation Amendment to the state constitution to pass laws aimed at conserving Texas' water resources, the river authority said in a petition for...

