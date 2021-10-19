FERC Nominee Touts Necessity Of Stricter Climate Reviews

By Keith Goldberg (October 19, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's pick to fill a vacant slot at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said Tuesday that the agency can't downplay the climate change and environmental justice impacts of proposed gas infrastructure projects and expect its decisions to survive judicial review. At a relatively sedate confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, FERC nominee Willie Phillips said that while he understands industry's desire for prompt decisions on pipelines and other projects, recent D.C. Circuit decisions that have found holes in FERC's analysis of climate change and environmental justice impacts underscore the need for more thorough...

