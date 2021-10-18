Ill. Judge Trims Claims in Detroit Hotel's COVID Coverage Bid

By Caleb Drickey (October 18, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Detroit hotel that hosted NBA star Rudy Gobert just before the revelation of his league-shaking 2020 COVID-19 infection can't claim that the virus caused physical damage to the premises, an Illinois state judge ruled on Friday. Illinois Circuit Judge Diane Shelley granted a motion to dismiss claims made by Cadillac Funding, the Chicago-based owner of Detroit's Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, that Zurich American Insurance Co. wrongfully refused to repay the hotelier for business lost during the pandemic. In oral arguments conducted earlier this month, Zurich stated that Illinois state law requires policyholders to demonstrate physical damage in...

