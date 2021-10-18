Solar Co. Asks Fla. Justices To Ax Tax On Panels On Air Base

By Paul Williams (October 18, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A solar energy company petitioned the Florida Supreme Court to overturn a state appeals court's finding that the company's solar panel array on land it subleased at a federal air base was subject to a county's tangible personal property tax. Gulf Coast Solar Center I LLC asked the state's highest court Friday to review a First District Court of Appeal ruling in July that the property located on Eglin Air Force Base wasn't tax-exempt because the Military Leasing Act allows state or local governments to tax interests of lessees. Gulf Coast called that ruling "unprecedented" and argued that it conflicted with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS