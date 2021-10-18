8th Circ. Upholds Dismissal Of Meredith Shareholder Suit

By Katryna Perera (October 18, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday affirmed a lower court's decision to toss a securities class action from Meredith Corp. investors that claimed the company and its executives misled investors about its integration of Time Inc. and Meredith's internal controls, causing the company's largest one-day stock drop since 1986. An Iowa federal judge had dismissed the suit in October 2020 with prejudice for failure to state a claim despite the plaintiff identifying 138 allegedly false statements by the company's leadership. The judge also denied the lead plaintiff's request to amend their complaint. After the City of Plantation Police Officers Pension Fund was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS