Ex-Ga. Insurance Commissioner To Appeal 7-Year Prison Term

By Rosie Manins (October 18, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Georgia's former insurance commissioner filed a notice of appeal of his seven-year prison sentence and a $2.6 million restitution order, following a jury's verdict saying he is guilty of 37 counts of mail and wire fraud, money laundering and aiding the filing of false tax returns. Jim C. Beck, 60, gave notice to the Northern District of Georgia on Sunday that he is appealing the Oct. 12 judgment of U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen to the Eleventh Circuit. Judge Cohen sentenced Beck to 87 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release and ordered restitution be paid to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS