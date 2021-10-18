Arapaho Tribe Received Full Health Payments, 10th Circ. Told

By Joyce Hanson (October 18, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The federal government has told the Tenth Circuit it has no duty to reimburse the Northern Arapaho Tribe for third-party costs billed by Medicare, Medicaid and private insurers beyond what it has already paid under an annual agreement, saying the tribe has received all the money it's owed. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services slammed the Northern Arapaho Tribe's request, telling the appellate court Thursday in its brief that "no reasonable reading" of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act would include reimbursements of health care contract support costs not related to the Indian Health Service. Contract support costs...

