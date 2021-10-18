Fish & Richardson Atty Says Provident Wrongly Denied Claim

By Hailey Konnath (October 18, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A Fish & Richardson patent attorney claims that Provident Life and Accident Insurance Co. improperly denied his disability claim based on a "biased, self-serving and erroneous examination" of his medical records, according to a lawsuit filed in California federal court. Todd Miller, a principal in Fish & Richardson's Southern California office, said medical issues have prevented him from working full time. Still, the Unum Group subsidiary has refused to provide him with coverage, a decision Miller said was "improper and in bad faith." According to the suit filed Friday, Miller has had to cut back his workload from 60 hours to...

