Lewis Brisbois Bolsters Trial Team With LA Injury Partner

By Rachel Scharf (October 19, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP has added personal injury trial pro Tony M. Sain as a partner in Los Angeles, scooping the former Manning & Kass Ellrod Ramirez Trester LLP lawyer for its growing nationwide trial practice. In an interview Tuesday, Sain told Law360 he was excited by the opportunity to concentrate on trial work at Lewis Brisbois. The firm has in recent years focused on building up its national group of trial lawyers, and Sain said he wanted to be part of that movement. "When I heard that Lewis had launched this national trial practice group, it became something...

