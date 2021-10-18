Former Publishing Exec Gets 6 Years For Embezzling $48M

By Hannah Albarazi (October 18, 2021, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A former publishing executive in New Jersey received a 75-month prison sentence and orders for restitution for embezzling $48 million from his employer over two decades. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty on Monday handed Nestor Charriez the prison term for one count of devising and carrying out a scheme to commit wire fraud. The court also sentenced Charriez to three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $43.4 million in restitution. Charriez's lawyers, Bob Stahl and Laura Gasiorowski of the Law Offices of Robert G. Stahl LLC, told Law360 that Charriez "was a trusted employee who unfortunately succumbed to...

