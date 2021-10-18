3 Firms Shape Sony Pictures' $1B Gaming Biz Sale To Scopely

By Emma Whitford (October 18, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Mobile gaming company Scopely plans to buy mobile and online game operator GSN Games from Latham & Watkins LLP-advised Sony Pictures Entertainment for $1 billion, the companies announced jointly Monday. The deal will be funded half with cash and half with preferred equity, the companies said, landing Sony Pictures Entertainment, or SPE, a minority stake in Los Angeles-headquartered Scopely, which is being advised by transaction counsel Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and corporate counsel Goodwin Proctor LLP. It was not immediately clear when the deal is expected to close. Scopely, founded in 2011, has a portfolio that includes Star...

