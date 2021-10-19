BofA Cardholders Eye Class Cert. In ATM Fee Row

By Jasmin Jackson (October 19, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Bank of America cardholders are urging a California federal judge to let them move forward as two certified classes in a suit against the bank and several ATM companies over out-of-network fees. In a partially-redacted 30-page filing on Saturday, Bank of America NA cardholders said that without certification it wouldn't be "economically feasible" for customers to recover balance inquiry fees that they were allegedly "tricked" into paying through "deceptive" prompts on ATMs operated by Cardtronics Inc. and FCTI Inc. According to named plaintiffs Kristen Schertzer, Meagan Hicks and Brittany Covell, the suit is "ideally suited for class treatment." "The value of...

