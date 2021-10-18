Motorola Attys Nab $34M After Radio IP Win

By Craig Clough (October 18, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has granted $34.2 million in fees to attorneys representing Motorola Solutions Inc. in a $600 million win over a Chinese rival it accused of making and selling mobile radios using its intellectual property, rejecting arguments that the request was inflated. U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle on Friday granted a motion by Motorola to be awarded the fees and said he found the hourly rates of $555 to $1,565 reasonable. He pushed back on arguments from Hytera Communications Corp. that the fees should be in line with the 75th percentile rates in Chicago according to the American Intellectual...

