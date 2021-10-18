Kroger, Others Settle Chicken Price-Fixing Suit Against Tyson

By Melissa Angell (October 18, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Tyson Foods Inc. on Monday reached an agreement with Kroger, a handful of grocers and other food companies to settle part of a massive price-fixing litigation accusing multiple major chicken producers of conspiring with one another to fix the price of broiler chicken. Joining Kroger in the settlement with Tyson are Albertsons Companies Inc., Hy-Vee Inc., Save Mart Supermarkets, Associated Grocers of the South Inc., Meijer Inc., Meijer Distribution Inc., OSI Restaurant Partners LLC, Publix Super Markets Inc., Associated Grocers of Florida Inc., and Wakefern Food Corp. In a three-page order, U.S. District Judge ​​Thomas Durkin permanently dismissed claims raised by...

