BGC-Cantor Suit Highlights Independent Directorship Issue

By Gail Weinstein, Steven Steinman and Brian Mangino (November 1, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The Sept. 20 BGC Partners Inc. Derivative Litigation opinion — in which Delaware Chancery Court sent a case involving the $875 million acquisition by BGC of Berkeley Point Financial LLC from Cantor Commercial Real Estate LP to trial — highlights the significant, negative impacts from a judicial finding that directors were not independent of the controller, particularly in the context of a related-party transaction. The same individual, Howard Lutnick, controlled all three entities, through his control of Cantor Fitzgerald LP. BGC's board was composed of Lutnick and four outside directors. After months of negotiation by a special committee composed of the four outside directors,...

