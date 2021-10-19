Marriott Seeks More Time Before Facing TravelPass At Trial

By Joyce Hanson (October 19, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Marriott, facing a jury trial in a week over an antitrust suit lodged by TravelPass, has urged a Texas federal court to pause the trial's start date, saying a magistrate judge's recent report on appropriate review standards raises issues that can't be resolved quickly. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven's sealed 134-page report and recommendation issued Oct. 15 raises a critical legal question on the right standard to apply to booking platform TravelPass' antitrust claims, Marriott International Inc. said Monday in its emergency motion to pause the trial date. The hotel giant called the report's conclusions "a radical break from precedent," saying the...

