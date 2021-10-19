Calif. Swim Club Sues Hartford Unit Over Virus Coverage

By Ben Zigterman (October 19, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A California swim club filed a putative class action Monday against a Hartford insurance unit, arguing that the club's temporary closure was a direct physical loss that would qualify it for coverage. Academy Swim Club said Sentinel Insurance Co. denied coverage in April 2020 for business income it lost after it had to close temporarily the month before and then reopen with limited capacity during the coronavirus pandemic, according to its complaint filed in California federal court. Because of pandemic shutdown orders and the "ubiquitous nature of the COVID-19 virus," the club said that "the covered property has been rendered unusable...

