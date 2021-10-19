Dodge's 'Unfit' Muscle Cars' Value Sagged, Court Hears

By Max Jaeger (October 19, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT) -- Car owners claiming Dodge sold them souped-up "Hellcat" and "Demon"-brand muscle cars with cursed rear differentials told a Delaware federal court Monday that the vehicles' road unworthiness and diminished resale value are damages enough to sustain their putative class action. Six vehicle owners sued Dodge parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in June, citing 14 causes of action alleging the manufacturer violated consumer protection laws in California, Florida and New York by knowingly selling high-performance "Demon" and "Hellcat" models of 2014-2019 Dodge Challengers and Chargers with faulty rear differentials prone to explosion. FCA fired back in a September motion to dismiss that...

