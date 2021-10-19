Ga. Justices Grant ACLU Win In Atty's Defamation Case

By Brett Barrouquere (October 19, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court said Tuesday that a public defender's claims that the American Civil Liberties Union defamed him by calling him "crooked" should have been dismissed under the state's anti-Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation law. Overturning a trial court and the Georgia Court of Appeals, the state high court said B. Reid Zeh was a public official in the context of his role as public defender for misdemeanors in Glynn County, meaning he had to meet a higher bar to maintain the defamation suit against the ACLU. And although Zeh maintains a private practice, the blog post by the ACLU "clearly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS