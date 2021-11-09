Gov't Argues Congress Can Deny Puerto Ricans SSI Benefits

By Carolina Bolado (November 9, 2021, 5:53 PM EST) -- The federal government on Tuesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a ruling extending Supplemental Security Income disability benefits to Puerto Rico residents. The government argued it is perfectly reasonable for Congress to treat the territory differently because residents there aren't subject to as many federal taxes as other U.S. citizens. In oral arguments before the high court, Deputy Solicitor General Curtis Gannon said Congress has opted not to collect federal income tax and other taxes in Puerto Rico, which has "left more tax revenue there" and means there is a rational basis for denying residents of territories certain benefits....

