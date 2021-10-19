Ga. High Court Won't Take $8M 'Walking Dead' Stuntman Case

By Rosie Manins (October 19, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Georgia on Tuesday declined a bid to revive an $8 million verdict awarded to the parents of a stuntman who died while filming "The Walking Dead." The court gave no explanation for its denial of the appeal raised by Susan and Hagen Bernecker, who argued the Georgia Court of Appeals wrongly tossed the verdict on the grounds that their son was an employee of Stalwart Films LLC when he died and that their claims were barred under the Georgia Workers' Compensation Act. The Berneckers had argued their son was not an employee, but an independent contractor, when...

