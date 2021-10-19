Insurers Owe Drivers For Crash Value Dip, Mass. Justices Say

By Brian Dowling (October 19, 2021, 1:53 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top court ruled on Tuesday that insurers have to make drivers whole for any dip in their vehicle's value following a crash, upending a lower court's decision and decades of regulatory practice. The Supreme Judicial Court's opinion, written by Associate Justice Serge Georges, revived suits filed separately by drivers and then merged as a single class action against Safety Insurance Co. and The Commerce Insurance Co. for refusing to shell out for inherent diminished value, or the dip in the value of a vehicle due to it having been in a crash. The decision differs from a related ruling by...

