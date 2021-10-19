Judge Urges Green Light For Wyndham Timeshare Exit Claims

By Bryan Koenig (October 19, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge has recommended against temporarily blocking timeshare giant Wyndham from suing Montgomery & Newcomb LLC and other timeshare "exit" attorneys, broadly rejecting defense claims that Wyndham's allegations of deceptive advertising and breach of contract are just an anti-competitive sham. Magistrate Judge Christopher P. Tuite reached similar conclusions Monday as another judge in a sister Florida federal court case brought by Bluegreen Vacations against Montgomery & Newcomb as part of a broader web of litigation between timeshare giants and the cottage industry of companies and law firms that say they can get disgruntled timeshare holders out of their commitments....

