Carr Calls For FCC To Crack Down On 'Huawei On Wings'

By Kelcee Griffis (October 19, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr on Tuesday called for the agency to crack down on a Chinese drone company that is believed to have collected massive amounts of information on Americans, likening it to a "Huawei on wings" that must be restricted from doing business in the U.S. During a virtual event hosted by the research group China Tech Threat, the senior Republican commissioner said the FCC should add popular drone-maker DJI to its "covered entity" list of untrusted suppliers that are blocked from receiving FCC subsidies and could be further restricted from domestic sales in the future. Carr suggested the FCC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS