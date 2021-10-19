Nebraska GOP Rep. Indicted In Campaign Finance Probe

By Jack Queen (October 19, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., lied repeatedly to the FBI during an investigation into illegal campaign contributions by a Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire, according to an indictment handed up in California federal court Tuesday. Fortenberry, the top Republican on the House agriculture appropriations subcommittee, is charged with one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators. Prosecutors say the nine-term congressman received $30,000 in illicit foreign contributions passed through straw donors. In an unusual move, Fortenberry took to YouTube the night before the charges were announced, saying he told the FBI everything he...

