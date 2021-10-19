6 Firms Rep Quartet Of Blank-Check Cos. Raising $561M

By McCord Pagan (October 19, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Four blank-check companies targeting industries such as technology, blockchain and financial technology began trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday after raising a combined $561 million in initial public offerings guided by six law firms. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp., guided by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP and Walkers with underwriters' counsel Graubard Miller, raised $261 million. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp., represented by Loeb & Loeb LLP with underwriters' counsel Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, raised $100 million, and Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp., led by Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP with underwriters guided by Loeb & Loeb LLP, also raised $100 million....

