'Key & Peele' Writer Wants Class Cert. In Royalties Suit

By Beverly Banks (October 19, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A former "Key & Peele" showrunner is asking a California federal court to approve a proposed class of TV writers who allege that the Writers Guild of America West and Viacom subsidiaries did not pay them royalties for shows on streaming platforms. Jay Martel, a TV writer who says he is a member of the WGA, argued in a motion Monday in Los Angeles federal court that class certification is appropriate because the proposed class has similar claims for inadequate pay. The proposed class members were also subject to a collective settlement negotiated by the union and company over unpaid royalties....

