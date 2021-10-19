11th Circ. Won't Disturb Regions Bank Check Kiting Rulings

By Nathan Hale (October 19, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a Florida federal court's decisions that cleared an investor in a $64 million Ponzi scheme from Regions Bank's claim that he knowingly kited checks to cover up the fraud but also left him on the hook for $6 million in overdraft fees. Despite a multitude of challenges from the various parties, the appeals court's 47-page opinion left fully intact rulings made by Tampa-based U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Kovachevich leading up to and following a bench trial in 2017. They include her conclusion that investor Marvin Kaplan had no idea he was taking part in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS