Facebook Inks $14M Deal To End Feds' Anti-US Bias Claims

By Amanda Ottaway (October 19, 2021, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Facebook has agreed to pay up to $14.25 million to settle the U.S. Department of Justice's allegations that it unlawfully favored temporary visa holders over U.S. workers, marking the largest financial recovery ever under the Immigration and Nationality Act's anti-discrimination clause, the government said Tuesday. "Facebook is not above the law, and must comply with our nation's federal civil rights laws, which prohibit discriminatory recruitment and hiring practices," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) The social media giant's monetary payout, which includes a $4.75 million fine and a fund of up to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS