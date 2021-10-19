Oil Co. Wins Discovery For Ukraine's Unpaid $112M Award

By Hailey Konnath (October 19, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A District of Columbia federal judge on Monday ordered Ukraine to comply with discovery requests from Russian oil company PAO Tatneft, slamming Ukraine for "stonewalling" Tatneft in its efforts to enforce a $112 million arbitration award the company won. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly granted Tatneft's motion to compel post-judgment discovery, rejecting Ukraine's objections to the oil company's discovery requests and chastising the country for employing "delaying tactics" in the case. The judge also granted Tatneft's request for costs and attorney fees, though she said the funds will be held in abeyance until Ukraine offers a plan for producing the requested documents....

