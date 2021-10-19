2nd Circ. Tosses Ex-Lehman Execs' $300M Retirement Suit

By Vince Sullivan (October 19, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit Court of Appeals upheld two lower court rulings Tuesday in the long-running liquidation of Lehman Bros. Inc., saying $300 million of deferred compensation plans for retired executives were rightly treated as unsecured claims against the defunct trading house. In a summary order, a three-judge panel said the appeal of 344 retirees of Lehman predecessor Shearson Lehman Bros. Inc. did not show that district court and bankruptcy court judges in the Southern District of New York erred in classifying their claims as unsecured obligations of the debtor. "The bankruptcy court plainly did not err in reclassifying appellants' claims as...

