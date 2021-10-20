ESG Disclosure Mandate Faces Hurdles Regardless Of Path

By Abigail Bortnick, Jennifer Guest and Matthew Wissa (October 20, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The chorus demanding that companies disclose information regarding their environmental, social and governance impact has gotten louder in recent years and with the change in administration. Underpinning those voices is the trend toward socially responsible investing — an investing strategy that considers how a company affects social issues, such as climate change or diversity, equally with whether the company will provide a return on investment. To effectuate this strategy, investors have called for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to explicitly require all companies to report on these social issues in quarterly and annual reports, proxy statements, and other public filings....

