Albright Sends NetApp Network Patent Suit To Calif. For Trial

By Dave Simpson (October 19, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation over alleged patent infringement of networking technology agreed on Tuesday that the trial for one of the defendants, NetApp Inc., should be held in California federal court, noting that the cloud services company had identified 13 potential witnesses based in the state. U.S. District Judge Alan Albright of the Western District of Texas granted NetApp's bid to send the suit from Proven Networks LLC to the Northern District of California, but only for trial, finding that the California-heavy witness list weighs strongly in favor of transfer. "While the court remains skeptical of the practicality of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS