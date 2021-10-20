Call Center Workers Say Kemper Owes Them OT

By Celeste Bott (October 20, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Kemper Corp. call center workers claim in a new potential class action that the insurance giant expects them to handle calls past the end of their shift and during break time, requiring them to perform off-the-clock work without pay. As a result, those employees often worked between two to three off-the-clock hours per week for which they weren't properly compensated, and they weren't paid overtime wages when they worked more than 40 hours a week, lead plaintiff Maria Guadalupe Amador alleged in the collective action filed under the Fair Labor Standards Act in Illinois federal court Tuesday. "Kemper knowingly and deliberately...

