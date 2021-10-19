Shkreli Cites Rehab Too Late To Delay FTC Antitrust Trial

By Bryan Koenig (October 19, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday refused to delay the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust trial against Martin Shkreli, finding that the incarcerated former pharmaceutical executive tried too late to use his participation in a prison drug rehabilitation program to push the proceedings back from mid-December to May. Shkreli must instead go to trial on Dec. 14 over the FTC's claims that he and his company Vyera Pharmaceuticals monopolized the market for a lifesaving parasitic drug. U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote rejected the delay motion as "untimely" because Shkreli didn't file it until Oct. 13, just one week before pretrial...

