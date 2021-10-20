Biden Admin. Drives 'Remain In Mexico' Fight Amid Criticism

By Jennifer Doherty (October 20, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration struck back at a Texas federal judge's order to restart the Remain in Mexico program in its appellate reply brief Tuesday, calling the court's read of the federal immigration statute "deeply intrusive," as groups on both sides criticized the government's handling of the program's end. The states of Texas and Missouri lacked standing to challenge the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's June 1 memorandum ending the program, formally titled the Migrant Protection Protocols, according to the Biden administration. The government is appealing U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk's Aug. 16 order to restart MPP, a program that forced...

