DC Circ. Urged To Back FCC Power To Revamp 5.9 GHz Band

By Christopher Cole (October 20, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A wireless industry trade group has urged the D.C. Circuit to uphold the Federal Communications Commission's authority to repurpose the 5.9 gigahertz band for unlicensed and internet use, saying it's the only federal agency with exclusive control over the airwaves. Three organizations are challenging the FCC's decision to shrink the so-called Safety Band to make room for wireless broadband, reversing a long-standing plan to reserve all of that spot on the airwaves for vehicular communication uses that the FCC says have gone by the wayside. The move still retains a 30 megahertz section in the band for vehicle-related purposes. CTIA —...

