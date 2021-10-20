5th Circ. Tosses 3 Deepwater Horizon Spill Injury Suits

By Mike Curley (October 20, 2021, 1:17 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has refused to revive three suits over alleged injuries stemming from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, saying the plaintiffs failed to file the suits on time after BP gave notice that they did not intend to mediate the claims. In an opinion filed Tuesday, the three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal of claims by Darleen Moore, Barry Dumoulin and Judy Jones, who had claimed that they or others had been diagnosed with injuries that stemmed from the spill, but manifested years later. Moore sued as representative of the estate of her sister, Sandra Morse, while Jones sued as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS