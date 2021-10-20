Fla. Backs DOI In Tribal Gambling Deal Challenge

By Madeline Lyskawa (October 20, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- With a fresh win secured over claims that an online gambling deal between Florida and the Seminole Tribe violates gambling laws, the state threw its support behind the federal government in its bid to nix nearly identical allegations asserted by a south Florida family gambling dynasty. In an amicus brief filed Tuesday, the state of Florida urged a D.C. federal judge to toss a suit brought by two gambling businesses seeking to challenge the U.S. Department of the Interior's approval of the Seminole Tribe's 2021 gambling compact with Florida, arguing that their claims lack merit and misinterpret the laws the deal...

