Aussie Mining Co. Asks DC Judge To Nix Pakistan's New Info

By Joyce Hanson (October 20, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- An Australian mining company has urged a D.C. federal judge to disregard additional information that Pakistan has introduced in the country's bid to pause a $6 billion arbitration award enforcement suit against it, saying the stay decisions it mentions add nothing new. Tethyan Copper Co. Pty Ltd. said Tuesday that the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Sept. 27 joined the company's Sept. 17 status report, which advised the court that the arbitral tribunal that rendered the award had lifted the stay of enforcement requested by the country in March. In joining the status report, Pakistan briefly said a further stay was...

