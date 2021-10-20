Ally Of Ex-BigLaw Atty To Pay $2.1M After OneCoin Guilty Plea

By Max Jaeger (October 20, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A former business partner of Mark Scott, the ex-Locke Lord attorney convicted of aiding the $4 billion OneCoin cryptocurrency scam, agreed on Tuesday to repay nearly $2.1 million as he entered a years-in-the-making guilty plea in New York court. David Pike pled guilty by phone to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud after nearly two years of delays over the Florida resident's COVID-19-related travel concerns. He was arrested in September 2019, released on $500,000 bail and pled not guilty the following February after prosecutors delayed indicting him, court records show. He was expected to change his plea as early as April...

