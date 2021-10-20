Williams Cos. Says Toss Of Del. Poison Pill Tilted Playing Field

By Jeff Montgomery (October 20, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The Williams Cos. told Delaware's full Supreme Court Wednesday that Chancery Court "put its thumb on the scale in favor of short-term activists over directors" when it struck down an unprecedented poison pill defense against stockholder initiatives in February. William M. Lafferty of Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell LLP, representing the pipeline giant, made the point while urging the five justices to reverse then-Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick's finding that Williams had failed to show its pill was a reasonable response to concerns that the global pandemic and a steep dive in energy prices had weakened its share prices and made...

