Marriott Loses Bid For More Time Ahead Of TravelPass Trial

By Joyce Hanson (October 20, 2021, 11:59 AM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has rejected Marriott's emergency bid to pause a jury trial in an antitrust case brought by TravelPass, ruling that a continuance of the trial date would not simplify the case, as the hotelier argues, but would prejudice the travel booking platform. U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III on Wednesday denied Marriott International Inc.'s Monday request for more time to resolve issues surrounding a magistrate judge's recent report on appropriate antitrust review standards in the case. The judge's decision keeps the original trial date of Oct. 25. "The court agrees with Marriott's aim; the applicable standard of...

