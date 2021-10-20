Wilson Sonsini Nabs Quinn Emanuel Autonomous Vehicle Pro

By Hailey Konnath (October 20, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC has added a high-powered intellectual property litigator to its San Francisco office, snagging the chair of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP's autonomous vehicle practice, according to a Wednesday announcement. Jordan R. Jaffe has joined Wilson Sonsini's litigation department as a partner, the firm said. Jaffe, who was with Quinn Emanuel for approximately 14 years, is the latest addition to Wilson Sonsini's growing patent litigation practice, it said. Jaffe brings experience working with emerging technologies in high-stakes intellectual property litigation, according to a statement from the firm. He's litigated cases before the International Trade Commission and federal...

