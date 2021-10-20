Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Groups Tell 9th Circ. Feds Can Be Forced To Restore Nature

By Morgan Conley (October 20, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A Native American environmental group and an animal rights organization doubled down on their efforts to get the Ninth Circuit to revive their suit claiming that federal policies on fossil fuels, agriculture and forestry violate their constitutional right to be left alone in the wilderness.

In a brief Tuesday, Seeding Sovereignty and the Animal Legal Defense Fund fought the federal government's attempts to paint as "radical" their efforts to stop the degradation of public lands so that the environment can naturally restore itself. The groups told the court that the more extreme position is the federal government's attempt to carry on...

