3 Firms Steer Blackstone's $1.2B Deal For Spanx

By Charlie Innis (October 20, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Womenswear brand Spanx said Wednesday that Blackstone will grab a majority stake in the company at a $1.2 billion valuation, in a deal guided by Cravath, Simpson Thacher, and King & Spalding. Spanx is receiving legal counsel from Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, and Blackstone is being guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. King & Spalding LLP is advising Spanx founder Sara Blakely. Spanx said the deal with Blackstone will allow the Atlanta-based brand known for its body-shaping briefs and pantyhose to grow its e-commerce presence and expand globally. Blakely will hold onto a "significant equity stake" in Spanx and become...

